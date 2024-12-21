Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to New Jimmy Butler, Warriors Trade Report

The Golden State Warriors may be hesitant to trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Joey Linn

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.
Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have been heavily involved in NBA trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. With varying levels of interest in Butler being reported around the league, it seems Golden State could be best-positioned to land the six-time NBA All-Star.

This is not the first time in recent transaction periods Golden State has been connected to a high-profile star in trade rumors, which is why NBA fans are hesitant to believe the Warriors will actually go all-in on acquiring such a player to pair with Steph Curry.

Unwilling to move young pieces like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga during the summer, could Golden State finally pivot and give up the necessary assets to bring in Butler? A recent report suggests it might be unlikely.

Jimmy Butler
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors have concerns about Butler's availability.

Via Poole: "Everything I've heard is the Warriors are skittish of [Jimmy Butler]'s availability... Butler's an All-Star caliber player, but I don't know if the Warriors want to break up their team for a guy they can't rely on."

NBA fans have been reacting to this new report.

"Then it’s already over for the Golden State Warriors," a fan replied.

"Yeah, who would want to break up a broken team like this?" a fan asked sarcastically.

"Can’t break up the team that’s been a borderline playoff team for a third season in a row!?" another fan reiterated.

"The warriors are so unserious," a fan stated. "They keep talking about wanting another star along side Steph but then when these stars become available they don’t wanna give up what it takes. Jimmy would be well worth it. He’s been one of the best playoff players the last 8-10 years."

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler
Nov 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Several other comments reflect similar feelings, with many fans stating this Warriors roster is not nearly good enough to be worried about the ramifications of breaking it up.

Published
