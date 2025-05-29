NBA Fans React to Rare Steph Curry Appearance With Brother Seth
Of course, everyone in the NBA knew about the Golden State Warriors' "Splash Brothers," as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson took over the league to win four championships and become two of the greatest shooters of all time.
However, Steph Curry has a real "splash brother" who does not get talked about nearly enough. Steph's brother, Seth Curry, shot a league-high 45.6% from beyond the arc this season with the Charlotte Hornets, and for 11 years, has been one of the most underrated three-point shooters in the NBA.
On Wednesday, Curry posted a few pictures to his Instagram story of himself and Seth at The Memorial Tournament.
The two NBA guards were there to represent at a golf tournament, posting pictures with their dad, Dell Curry, and a couple of golf professionals, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler.
Curry finished off his barrage of Instagram story posts with a selfie of himself and Seth.
Many fans took to X and Instagram to react to Curry's appearance with Seth at The Memorial Tournament.
"how can this guy be so good at so many sports," one fan commented.
"Look at curry man so inspirational," another fan replied.
"My goat," a fan said.
Via nana: "steph & seth were playing golf at the 2025 memorial tournament at muirfield village (OH) earlier today "
Curry typically makes plenty of public appearances during his offseason, and at age 37, the veteran point guard is certainly continuing that trend. Steph, Seth, and Dell Curry all making an appearance at The Memorial Tournament this week is certainly a special family moment.