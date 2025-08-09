NBA Fans React to Recent Steph Curry Offseason Video
As the offseason dwindles, workouts and open runs ramp up. August and September are months where NBA players scrimmage each other, get workouts in, and prepare full-on for the season to start in October.
For Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, the work has never stopped, which is why he is the consensus greatest shooter of all time. While Curry has had his fun in the offseason, playing in golf tournaments and making media appearances, the Warriors are a bit behind in terms of offseason work.
Where do the Warriors stand in the Western Conference?
After a 23-7 record with Jimmy Butler to end the regular season, Golden State found themselves in the Play-In Tournament, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies and moving on to face their old rival, the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors prevailed in seven games with an ailing Jimmy Butler, behind Curry's 24 points per game on 47.1 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc in the series.
But, with the Denver Nuggets adding multiple pieces, the Houston Rockets loading up with Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Clippers revamping their roster, and the Lakers signing critical free agents to support the new-look Luka Doncic, the Warriors have sat on their hands.
The status of Jonathan Kuminga is still to be determined via free agency or the trade market, and multiple interested free agents, such as Al Horford and DeAnthony Melton, remain unsigned.
Steph Curry is putting in the work going into his 17th NBA season.
A recent video posted by Steph Curry's Director of Performance, Carl Bergstrom, showed Curry working on his conditioning in a mountainous area, and fans were excited about the work he is putting in.
Curry was shown using a weighted vest, doing uphill sprints, and jogging around a trail in an undisclosed location. One of his biggest strengths outside of his shooting, is his remarkable conditioning.
One fan replied: "Bron and Luka wished they have his stamina"
Another commented: "that hamstring looks good"
In Steve Kerr's system, motion and movement are at the forefront of what Golden State wants to do, and Curry is constantly running around screens, backcutting, and moving without the ball to get free for a shot.
While sometimes it is detrimental, and could have led to his hamstring injury in the first game of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry is outside running, making sure that he can still go the distance while running around the court as much as he does at his age.
