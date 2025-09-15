NBA Fans React To Rejected Warriors Jonathan Kuminga Trade
The Golden State Warriors' offseason revolves around one person: Jonathan Kuminga. With an aging roster where their three highest-paid players are all 35 years old or older, the team has been handicapped from making moves due to Kuminga's restricted free agency. Therefore, a deal must be struck with the 22-year-old forward before any other pieces can be brought in.
Amid all this drama, especially after the information that came out on Monday, fans are wondering why the Warriors didn't trade Kuminga before all this happened. Even though the former Top 10 pick seemed to be ascending at midseason, not giving an extension before the year might've been a sign about the front office's perspective of him.
Warriors passed up on Alex Caruso
According to ESPN insiders Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, their new report revealed that an offer for Kuminga "a couple of seasons back" would've given the Warriors All-NBA defender Alex Caruso. Caruso, who played a key role in the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Finals run, was dealt to them last offseason for Josh Giddey.
Seeing this report, fans have started to share their reactions online after the team passed up an ideal role player to add to the Warriors' system.
"He is actually insane lmao Caruso would have made them a contender," one fan said.
"Caruso would’ve been so good next to Curry," another fan said.
"Lol Caruso is better than Kuminga anyway outright," another fan replied.
Comparing the 2024-25 season averages between Caruso and Kuminga, the Warriors forward takes the edge in points and rebounds, while Caruso bests him in assists, steals, and blocks, while boasting a better effective field goal percentage.
“Wonder if the Warriors have more Titles if this trade was made…” a user questioned.
“and look how that worked out for them…” a user added.
“Well yeah. That’s a lateral move at best,” a fan countered.
Given Kuminga’s age, it’s clear that the Warriors forward has more potential, but with the team now having Jimmy Butler as a co-star for Curry, Caruso’s skillset would be ideal to play alongside Curry. An elite defender who can hit the outside shot, Caruso doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective.
Warriors did not want Malik Monk either
However, the Warriors also rejected sign-and-trade offers from the Suns and Kings, as shared in the same report from Slater and Charania. Fans also chimed in to that report.
“Malik monk is not worth it, obviously a reason why they want to trade him, just a overrated player,” a fan replied.
“At this point, I’m convinced GSW wants to hurt Kuminga so badly, they are willing to hurt themselves in the process,” a fan speculated.
“What are the warriors gonna do with another 6’2 guard?” a user questioned.
“They wasting my boys talent,” a user shared.
Given there have been multiple reports of the Warriors rejecting trade offers for Kuminga, either they actually plan to keep him long-term or they aren’t satisfied with the offers and want to chase “a bigger fish”.