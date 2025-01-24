NBA Fans React to Steph Curry All-Star News
The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center are set to be the hosts of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, a year that will see a major alteration to the typical All-Star game format with a switch to a four-team mini-tournament with the winners receiving splitting a $1.8 million prize pool.
No stranger to the All-Star game, Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been selected for the 11th time in his career, joining Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. While Golden State finds themselves in the middle of a slump after starting 12-3 this season, Curry remains one of the elite players in the NBA.
Fans have already started posting their thoughts and opinions on the Warriors guard All-Star nod, such as the following:
"Well deserved," one fan acknowledged.
"the greatest player to ever play, ever," a user boldly stated.
"get some players to support him ?" an account suggested.
"That was nice. But, if not for injury, maybe Doncic might started ahead of him," another user argued in the comments.
"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO," a fan commented with excitement.
As can be seen by the early reactions across the internet, fans are excited to see that Curry will be a starter for the host team Warriors this upcoming All-Star weekend. Besides that, Curry has his sights focused on Golden State's upcoming matchup tonight as they host the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM PST.
