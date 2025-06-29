NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Award News
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is truly a one-of-a-kind talent to have graced the NBA. While there are plenty of talented three-point shooters like James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard who have played in his era, nobody wows fans more than Curry when it comes to shot-making.
Despite being arguably the second-best player of his era behind LeBron James, Curry never participated for Team USA in the Olympics until 2024. When he got the opportunity, though, he didn't look back, putting on a memorable performance that now has him in contention for a major honor.
With the ESPY Awards happening later in July, Curry has been nominated for 'Best Championship Performance' after his performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Curry posted 24 points in the Gold Medal game against France and had 36 points in the semifinals against Serbia. Seeing this news for Curry, fans took to social media to react.
"Give it to him already," one fan shared.
"Just give this man his award now," another fan said.
"THE BEST!!!! No competition!" a fan added.
"Still need to vote? It's automatic lol," a user replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are confidently saying that Curry deserves the honor for Best Championship Performance. Looking at the provided link, other nominations include Rory McIlroy's Master Win, Freddie Freeman's World Series MVP, and Simone Biles' 2024 Olympics Women's All-Around.
Fans will have to wait till July 16th, when the ESPYS will be hosted by comedian Shane Gillis.
