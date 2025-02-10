NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Bucks
The Golden State Warriors began the Jimmy Butler era on Saturday in the best way possible with a win.
Both Butler and Steph Curry looked like they loved being teammates on the court despite their completely opposite playstyles. Curry put up 34 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds on 53/50/75 shooting, while Butler put up 25 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds on 58.3% shooting from the field.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Golden State Warriors may not have escaped Saturday night completely unscathed.
Curry has been listed as questionable left quad soreness against the Milwaukee Bucks.
While Warriors fans aren't completely panicked over the injury news, they're concerned about Curry's long-term health and want him to rest.
Via @pnglenn: "Hopefully, Steph can play the 3 games this week. But he needs to withdraw from the AllStar game, get some rest, and allow some of these minor injuries to heal."
"Its 4 games in 6 nights, he can take a game off," another fan said on X.
"Perfect opportunity for butler to run the team. Dame and Glen Rivers vs Jimmy and Draymond," said one Warriors fan on X.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo being sidelined for the Milwaukee Bucks, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world for the Warriors to rest Steph Curry depending on the severity of his injury.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Milwaukee Buck at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
