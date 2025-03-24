NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Heat
The Golden State Warriors will have all the eyes on them Tuesday night, as Jimmy Butler makes his much-anticipated return to Kaseya Center in South Florida. to face the Miami Heat. While Butler led the team to two NBA Finals appearances, he left the team on rocky terms and probably won't receive a warm welcome Tuesday.
Coming off a tough loss on the road to the Atlanta Hawks, the Warriors will look to capture a road win in Miami to avoid falling below the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers in the standings. However, a big piece in doing so will be Stephen Curry, who had his recent injury status revealed on Monday.
After suffering a pelvic injury during the team's win against the Toronto Raptors last week, Curry is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest in Miami. Curry, who's been playing his best basketball this season since the All-Star break, has a chance to avoid missing consecutive games. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to react to his status.
"lets go," one user commented.
"OML HES GONNA BE BACK," an excited fan replied.
"Tough break for the Warriors. Hope he recovers soon," another user added.
"wow," a user commented.
As can be seen by the replies, fans are excited to see Curry progressing in the right direction. Even though the Heat just ended their 10-game losing streak against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday will be an emotional game that will likely have Heat players playing at their hardest against Butler.
As for tip-off, the game is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. EST in Miami.
