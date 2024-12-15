NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Dallas Mavericks in a game that many fans around the world should be excited to see. Unfortunately, it seemed like the Warriors were getting a relatively healthy Steph Curry, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is questionable against the Mavericks with inflammation in the neck area.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are questionable tomorrow vs Mavericks. Adductor tightness and not the ankle for Wiggins. Sounds like inflammation in neck area for Curry. Moses Moody remains out."
Needless to say, this new Curry injury has gotten Warriors fans very antsy. Some are beginning to wonder whether or not 36-year-old Curry is finally starting to feel the effects of his age.
Via: @FirojKumarSaho7: "Man what are these injuries man. Steph really feeling the age this year."
Some Warriors fans have gotten so jaded by the team's recent injury news that they're already willing to accept that Curry just won't play tomorrow against the Mavericks.
Via @JustDustin14: "Well this is not good I’m making up my mind from now that they both won’t be playing. So when the news drop that they’re not playing I won’t feel no type of way."
Even though Curry has been frequently listed on injury reports, he's only missed five out of 24 games for the Golden State Warriors this season. By all accounts, Curry has been relatively reliable and healthy.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion