NBA Fans React to Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors vs Clippers
A week ago, NBA fans were hoping that Friday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers would be a highly exciting battle between Steph Curry and a returning Kawhi Leonard.
Unfortunately, it seems like those hopes won't be happening at all now.
The Golden State Warriors revealed that superstar guard Steph Curry will not be playing against the LA Clippers on Friday night in an effort to manage his knee tendinitis. After the Lakers game on Wednesday night, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hinted that Curry would possibly rest against the Clippers.
Via: @AnthonyVslater: "Steph Curry will not play in Los Angeles against the Clippers tomorrow night. Managing his knee tendinitis on the front side of a back-to-back. Warriors are at home vs Clippers on Saturday night. Draymond Green is questionable vs Clippers."
It should come as no surprise that a majority of Warriors fans are devastated by the news, especially after losing a heartbreaking game against the Los Angeles Lakers and losing five of their last six games.
Via: @Dubsworld0: "Cool, I already gave up on the season weeks ago."
Some Warriors fans had an even more extreme response, believing that they wouldn't win a game until February.
Via: @DubsBetterr: "I don’t think we gonna win another game until February."
NBA fans as a whole believe that the Warriors should start tempering their expectations and accept that they're no longer a 12-3 team, but now a .500 team.
Via @NvictusManeo: "Get ready to learn .500, Warriors fans."
The Golden State Warriors have already lost two close games to the LA Clippers this season. Without Steph Curry playing and potentially Draymond Green not playing, it's going to be a very uphill battle on Friday night.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'