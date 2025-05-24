NBA Fans React to Steph Curry, LeBron James All-NBA News
One of the biggest honors an NBA player can receive is being a part of the All-NBA team at the end of the season.
This season was one of the most competitive in recent memory with numerous players arguably being snubbed due to their selection. Among those that could be argued are those were on the All-NBA.
The official selection for the All-NBA Second Team included: Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, and Evan Mobley.
While being a member of the second team is a great honor, fans still had some complaints about the selections.
One of those, was the Statmuse account, who believed that Devin Booker should have been an All-NBA member if Steph Curry was.
Another was NBA insider Kevin O'Connor, who believed that LeBron James should have been named to the first team, and that Steph Curry should have been on the third team. For the most part, it feels like many Pistons fans agree with that sentiment.
Via @KevinOConnorNBA: "I had LeBron over Mitchell for first team, and Cade over Steph for second team. My only differences for the players with over 200 total points."
"Cade & KAT were victims of legacy voting. That's tough...," said one upset fan on social media.
"steph shoulda been first team if we honest but whatever," said another fan on X.
"LeBron and Steph being all-nba players this deep into their careers is absurd," said one satisfied fan.
At the end of the day, every fan will have something to complain about when it comes to the All-NBA team selection. However, for Steph Curry to be 37 years old and to be a member of any team should be universally rejoiced.
