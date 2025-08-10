NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Appearance at Valkyries-Sparks Game
The WNBA is a growing brand all across the country, but in San Francisco, it is on another level.
This year, the WNBA introduced the Golden State Valkyries for their inaugural season in the league, and the Bay Area could not show more support for their newest professional team. Every Valkyries home game is packed, as the team has the highest average attendance in the WNBA this season, even beating out Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever.
On Saturday night, the Valkyries put on another show for their home crowd at Chase Center, taking down the Los Angeles Sparks in a 72-59 win, led by Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini, combining for 30 points on 10-16 shooting from the field and 7-11 from three-point range.
Steph Curry shows his support
Not only were the Valkyries playing in front of a packed home crowd, but they were showing off for a special guest. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made an appearance at the Valkyries game on Saturday, showing out to support the new local team in San Francisco.
Of course, fans were very excited to see Curry at the Valkyries game, as plenty reacted to the NBA superstar showing out for the new Bay Area team.
The Valkyries are now an even 15-15 on the season, sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference but eighth place overall. The Valkyries should be able to hang onto their playoff position for the rest of the season, but it will be close. If Golden State can get more home games like they did on Saturday, where Curry is able to rally the entire crowd, they should be in good shape.
Curry, a four-time champion and two-time NBA MVP with the Warriors, has cemented himself as the best player in franchise history and is a Golden State legend, so him showing out for the fans like this will always be special for the community.
Of course, it was expected that Curry would show up for Saturday's game, as he was also able to watch his god-sibling, close friend, and Sparks star Cameron Brink play in person as she came into town.