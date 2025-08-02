NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Heartfelt Message to Ayesha Curry
The Golden State Warriors hit the jackpot in 2009, drafting Steph Curry seventh overall out of Davidson. As everyone knows, Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, cementing himself as the greatest shooter in NBA history while his four championships and two MVPs speak for themselves.
Curry has had as successful an NBA career as any player could hope for, but his off-court success has been just as inspiring to many.
Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry have four children, Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius, as his life outside of basketball could not be more successful. Curry has an incredibly happy family, and he shared his gratitude with a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday as he and his wife celebrate their anniversary.
Via Steph Curry: "Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry"
Steph posted this heartfelt caption alongside a series of pictures of him and Ayesha together, and the post has racked up over one million likes. A handful of NBA players have liked the post, including his Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Buddy Hield, while plenty of fans have taken to the comments to react to it.
"The basketball Family GOAT," one fan commented.
"Nobody personifies the Bay Area like the Curry’s, glad you guys call us home. 🙏," another fan said.
"You deserve the world chef curry. ❤️," a fan commented.
"My guy! Respect on and off the court 💯🙏🏽🙌🏽," one fan replied.
When will Steph Curry join his family full-time?
Of course, Curry has an incredible family who supports him, but eventually, the 37-year-old superstar will prefer to stay at home and be with his wife and kids rather than play basketball. As he gets older, many fans are wondering when one of the most beloved NBA players of all time will retire.
In a recent interview with Complex on '360 With Speedy', Curry said he still has some years left before he thinks about retiring, which was exactly what fans wanted to hear, but his family may prefer if he hangs it up sooner rather than later.
With plenty of off-court ventures coming his way, including a new movie coming out soon that Curry produced, and four young children at home, his time left on the court is certainly limited.