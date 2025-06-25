NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's Heartfelt Post
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since Steve Kerr took over as head coach, led by a trio of players who were all drafted outside of the Top 5 of their respective draft classes. Draymond Green was drafted 35th overall in 2012, while Steph Curry was the highest drafted at seventh overall in 2009.
While plenty of top picks have gone on to have successful NBA careers, sometimes it matters more about where you land rather than when you get drafted. With the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, Warriors star Curry took his X account to share a heartfelt post about such an important night in a player's life.
"16 years in the league. Grateful for every moment. From being underrated to receiving accolades beyond my wildest dreams. To the next generation hearing their name called tonight: trust the journey. What feels uncertain now might be setting you up for something greater. 🙏🏽," Curry posted to his X account.
A heartfelt post, fans took to the replies to share their reactions to Curry's message to the next generation of NBA talent.
"Crazy how this kid right here would change the game," one fan shared.
"You're tearing it up Steph!" a fan exclaimed.
"chill. don't scare me," one user said, worried about a retirement post.
"Bro became the best shooter the league ever seen," a user replied.
"One of the best to rep the Bayyyyy Areaa 👌🏽," another user added.
As can be seen by the reactions, it's mostly a lot of support and appreciation toward Curry, with some worried that this post was a sudden retirement. However, Curry is still under contract through the 2026-27 season, and Golden State will have pressure on them this offseason to form a contender to go out into a loaded Western Conference next season.
Related Articles
Jonathan Kuminga Gets Honest About Future With Warriors Amid Trade Rumors
Kevin Durant Calls Out Warriors Trade Report
New Report on Reason for Failed Kevin Durant, Warriors Trade