NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Historic Performance in Warriors-Grizzlies
At 37 years old, he continues to dominate.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry put on a classic performance on Tuesday night. The Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 behind a 52-point explosion from Curry. The two-time NBA MVP finished the night with 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals on 16-31 shooting from the field, 12-20 from beyond the arc, and 8-8 from the free-throw line.
Everyone across the NBA knows that Curry is the best shooter in league history, and it was on full display on Tuesday night.
This was Curry's second 50+ point game of the season and 15th of his career, now tying Damian Lillard for the sixth most 50-point games in NBA history. Curry also reached multiple historic marks with his incredible game on Tuesday night.
When Curry gets hot, he gets hot, and it is one of the most incredible shows in the NBA when that happens. Many fans have taken to social media to react to Curry's historic performance against the Grizzlies.
"The greatest point guard of all time," one fan commented.
"The best player of this generation no debate," another fan said.
"STEPH CURRY IS THE FIRST EVER TO POST 50+ PTS, 10+ 3PM, AND 5+ STL IN A GAME. INSANE STATS," a fan replied.
"He’s HEATING UP AT THE RIGHT TIME … Butler X Curry is gonna be insane to watch in the playoffs," one fan said.
Curry put together one of the best performances of his career, and doing it at his age is absurd. Fans always point out Curry's greatness, but many NBA legends have not matched his longevity.