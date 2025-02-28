NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Historic Performance in Warriors-Magic
Riding a four-game win streak, the Golden State Warriors marched into Florida to take on the Orlando Magic and they did not disappoint. The Warriors picked up a huge 121-115 road win, but an individual performance from superstar Steph Curry will overshadow everything else.
Curry finished the game with 56 points on 16-25 shooting from the field, 12-19 from beyond the arc, and 12-12 from the charity stripe. This is one of Curry's top performances of his career, as the best shooter in league history was completely lights out in Orlando.
When Curry gets hot, it is possibly the most entertaining sight in the NBA, and fans have taken to social media to react to his absurd performance on Thursday night.
"most entertaining player in the nba," one fan said.
"Greatest point guard ever," another fan replied.
"Vintage Curry is back 👀🔥," a fan said.
"I wish we could stop saying 'greatest shooter ever.' It takes away from him being an all-time great. We can't keep on limiting his greatness to just shooting," another fan said.
Curry put on a masterclass in Orlando, proving once again why he is one of the best players to ever play the game. A 56-point explosion with 12 three-pointers is insane, as the superstar guard now averages 24.0 points and 6.0 assists per game this season on 39.1% shooting from deep. While he is not an MVP candidate, he is effectively leading the Warriors to another impressive season.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball