NBA Fans React To Steph Curry’s Latest Appearance
The Golden State Valkyries' inaugural season has been filled with fun, surprising play in their first year, and some special appearances by players and celebrities alike. Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has been a regular at the games, and the Valkyries have played some competitive basketball to open the season.
On top of that, a recent evaluation by Sportico has the Valkyries valued at a league-high of $500 million, besting the likes of the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.
Through 16 games, the Valkyries are 9-7, 4th in the Western Conference in the WNBA, and have been performing admirably behind the play of Kayla Thornton.
The WNBA in the Bay Area has been a massive success, as the team has achieved a perfect record of 10 sellouts in 10 home games, with each game drawing a capacity crowd of 18,064 fans. They became the first franchise in the WNBA to sell out their first three home games and draw over 18,000 in each of those.
Now, a recent appearance by Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had fans taking to social media to react to his presence at Chase Center.
"Oh GOAT at chase center," one fan replied.
"The King of SF/Bay Area!! People's Champ," another fan exclaimed.
"MY GOATT," another fan said.
Some also criticized the Warriors front office for not getting Curry help, saying, "Mike [Dunleavy] still hasn't gotten you the help U need for next season Steph..."
In the 2024-2025 season, Curry averaged 24.5 points per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. The Golden State Warriors made it to the Conference Semifinals but were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Unfortunately, Curry was sidelined with a hamstring strain in Game 1 of that series.
