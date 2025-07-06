NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Latest Appearance at Warriors-Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors had an underwhelming 2025 NBA Draft without a first-round pick, but that did not stop them from adding some young talent. The Warriors ultimately added two rookies in the second round of the draft, Alex Toohey and Will Richard, and now their revamped young core is looking to show out in the Summer League.
The Warriors are hosting this year's California Classic Summer League, and even though Toohey and Richard are not suiting up yet, the young team was able to start their campaign with a win on Saturday.
The Warriors picked up a win over the Lakers to start Summer League action, led by Jackson Rowe and Isaiah Mobley scored a team-high 13 points apiece. The Lakers had two 20+ point scorers in Cole Swinder, who shot 6-8 from beyond the arc, and DJ Steward, but a more balanced attack from Golden State ultimately earned the win.
To support the new young studs in the organization, Warriors superstar point guard and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry showed up at Chase Center to cheer on the Summer League team.
Via Dalton Johnson: "Name another top 10 all-time player who would come out to watch some California Classic summer league action"
Many fans reacted to this post to praise the franchise point guard and his leadership for showing up to a Summer League game.
"He’s bought into the system. He’s 100% winning one more in Golden State uni," one fan commented.
"There are none. That’s why Steph is the GOAT," another fan replied.
"There's a Chase Center, a local WNBA team and SL Classic because of that man," a fan said.