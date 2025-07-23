Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry’s Latest Instagram Post

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared an Instagram post about a recent appearance with fans

Mar 28, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shares a moment with fans after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the greatest player in franchise history and arguably a top ten player to ever play the game, but his off-the-court impact is just as great as what he does on the court.

Of course, Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and potentially the most influential player of his era, changing how the game is played from beyond the three-point line. However, his huge fanbase across the world is one of the most concrete pieces of proof that he is a legend.

Curry recently had a meet-and-greet event with PLEZi, a drink brand founded by Michelle Obama that Steph and Ayesha Curry have invested in and endorsed, and the Warriors superstar drew a huge crowd.

After the event, Curry made an Instagram post to show his appreciation for all of his fans who came to the event and showed him some love, compiling a video of a bunch of positive fan interactions he had.

Via Steph Curry: "Appreciate y’all for coming out and showing @drinkplezi some love! Until next time #PLEZiPartner"

Many fans commented on Curry's post about his appearance at the event and his incredible interactions with fans.

"Amazing bros!!! Creating all those smiles 30 30," one fan commented.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Fans celebrate after a basket by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"Best day of this year so far. Thanks Steph🤝," another fan said.

"Man of the people," a fan replied.

"Appreciate the love you give to the Bay! We love the Currys," another fan commented.

"Vibes. Love this stuff 🙌," a fan said.

