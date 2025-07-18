Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's Latest Public Appearance

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry recently made a public appearance with fans

Logan Struck

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands on the court before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands on the court before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has dominated the NBA for over a decade, gaining global recognition and cementing himself as an all-time great. With this, Curry has always been an incredible player for fans to look up to and idolize, and he tends to make time to give back to those who show so much love for him.

Recently, Curry made a meet-and-greet appearance at a Plezi brand event, a drink brand founded by Michelle Obama, in which Steph and Ayesha Curry have openly invested in and endorsed.

His appearance at this event has gone viral as he interacts with his fans.

Via warriorstalk: "Gotta love the energy🔋(via @drinkplezi)"

Via 95.7 The Game: "WE ALMOST HAD A DISASTER ON OUR HANDS!

Thankfully, Steph Curry has quick hands or he would have taken a golf ball to the eye!"

Via NBC Bay Area: "StephCurry fans lined up in the South Bay with the hope of getting to meet the Warriors superstar during a promotional event."

Many fans have reacted to Curry's appearance at this promotional event.

"His energy is genuine," one fan commented.

"The people’s CHAMP! Say lesssss Bay Area," another fan said.

"I met this man today, deada** one of the best moments of my entire life," a fan replied.

"Love how Steph asked the guy his name before he walked away," another fan commented.

Related Articles

Lakers-Warriors Trade Idea Pairs LeBron James With Steph Curry

Warriors Notes: Golden State Needs Center, Damian Lillard Breaks Silence, Potential LeBron James Retirement

Warriors Fail to Sign Damian Lillard, Joins Western Conference Rival

Jonathan Kuminga Reportedly Almost Traded to Chicago Bulls

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News