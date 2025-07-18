NBA Fans React To Steph Curry's Latest Public Appearance
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has dominated the NBA for over a decade, gaining global recognition and cementing himself as an all-time great. With this, Curry has always been an incredible player for fans to look up to and idolize, and he tends to make time to give back to those who show so much love for him.
Recently, Curry made a meet-and-greet appearance at a Plezi brand event, a drink brand founded by Michelle Obama, in which Steph and Ayesha Curry have openly invested in and endorsed.
His appearance at this event has gone viral as he interacts with his fans.
Via warriorstalk: "Gotta love the energy🔋(via @drinkplezi)"
Via 95.7 The Game: "WE ALMOST HAD A DISASTER ON OUR HANDS!
Thankfully, Steph Curry has quick hands or he would have taken a golf ball to the eye!"
Via NBC Bay Area: "StephCurry fans lined up in the South Bay with the hope of getting to meet the Warriors superstar during a promotional event."
Many fans have reacted to Curry's appearance at this promotional event.
"His energy is genuine," one fan commented.
"The people’s CHAMP! Say lesssss Bay Area," another fan said.
"I met this man today, deada** one of the best moments of my entire life," a fan replied.
"Love how Steph asked the guy his name before he walked away," another fan commented.
Related Articles
Lakers-Warriors Trade Idea Pairs LeBron James With Steph Curry
Warriors Notes: Golden State Needs Center, Damian Lillard Breaks Silence, Potential LeBron James Retirement
Warriors Fail to Sign Damian Lillard, Joins Western Conference Rival