NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's New Post About Historic Moment
One year ago, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry played one of the greatest Olympic games ever against France in Team USA's Gold Medal game.
It was a moment that was immortalized in history, with Curry hitting a flurry of three-pointers to save the United States and win the Gold Medal. Possession after possession, Curry managed to hit insane shots that seemed to get more difficult with every attempt.
Curry's game against France was one of those rare moments in sports history that every fan remembers where they were when they watched it.
One year later, Curry revisited the moment on Instagram in a celebratory post.
Via @StephenCurry30: "A year ago, today. We did that! Loved hooping with my guys, representing our country, and bringing home the 🥇. Memories for a lifetime. Avengers forever. #nuitnuit"
Curry's post created excitement from fans, celebrities, and everyone alike.
Via @e40: "🐐"
Via @joshuapablico: "Greatest basketball game in history imo"
Via @russpg22: "HISTORIC!!!"
Via @thomas_mcginn20: "Number 1 basketball player in the world"
What's Next for Steph Curry
Steph Curry has made it enormously clear that at this stage of his career, he's only playing for a championship. A year ago, even before the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, Curry stated the mission.
“I truly believe we can be championship relevant in the sense of we’re probably not going to be the favorite in any conversation, but we have a team that’s capable of achieving that level again...So to add to that would be amazing, and I think it’s realistic to build towards that. I think for me that’s literally the only thing I’m playing for at this point," Curry said.
When the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, they became one of the best teams in the NBA. It looked like they had a dark-horse chance of going to the NBA Finals, especially after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round. Unfortunately, Curry was injured in the first game of the Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Warriors never won another game.
How Can the Golden State Warriors Improve?
There are two key items the Warriors need to do in order to improve: Acquire a legitimate starting center, and solidfy their stance with Jonathan Kuminga. It looks like the Warriors are playing the waiting game to acquire Celtics big man Al Horford, which can be a big help. However, when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga, an immediately solution doesn't seem in the near future.