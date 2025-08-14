NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Viral Offseason Video
There is no doubt that Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is one of, if not the most talented, players the game of basketball has seen.
While that may be controversial, there is no question that Curry revolutionized the game, making the three-point shot a mainstay and a core value to have when building a team.
For Curry, the ability to shoot like he does in the games begins in his extensive workout before and after the lights go bright.
Steph Curry's workouts are impressive
It is no surprise that the Warriors guard is the best shooter the NBA has ever had. His work dictates what he does on the court, and even though Curry is 37 years of age, he is still one of the most well-conditioned athletes in the world.
In a recent video from "The Warriors Talk" at the 2025 Curry Camp, he showed off yet another one of his insane workouts and shooting drills.
Fans were very excited to see the Warriors point guard back on the floor.
One fan said: "Nobody doing it like him"
Another said: "Best shooter of all time. No questions"
Another replied: "No other human on earth can do this"
A fan commented on Curry shooting with ease from distance, saying: "Bro starts his workout with a half court shot 😂 deadly !"
What is the Warriors outlook?
Curry can shoot as well as he wants, but if the Warriors do not add to their current roster, it could mean trouble in the Western Conference.
Golden State has not made any moves in the offseason and has been dealing with the contract situation of Jonathan Kuminga for months, with no resolution.
While the core of the team remains in place with Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, they have also been developing their young core of players.
Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos and Quinten Post are all expected to take on significant roles in the 2025-2026 season, but will that be enough to get the Warriors back into championship contention?
Curry averaged 24.5 points and 6.0 assists per game in the 70 games he played in the regular season, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three.
The Warriors defeated the Rockets in seven games in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Still, after Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs, the Warriors were eliminated in five games by the Timberwolves.
