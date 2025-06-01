NBA Fans React to Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Appearance Together
The most popular couple in the NBA is on vacation. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a cameo appearance in his wife Ayesha's latest Instagram photo dump from an undisclosed tropical location. This, of course, prompted all sorts of reactions in the comments.
From Cancun jokes to comments about the scratches on Steph's arms as a result of a hard-fought season, fans had a lot to say.
"The Goat and his Queen" one fan commented.
Another added, "They really beat Steph up on the court with all the scratches. Enjoy the summer guys."
'123 Cancun😂," quipped another.
"She thinks she love him more than I do?," one fan account wrote.
Curry was voted third team All-NBA this season with an average of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists per game. Curry led the No. 7 seed Warriors to a first-round win over the No. 2 seed Rockets in seven games, in addition to a Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Minnesota, despite suffering what was ultimately a season-ending hamstring strain in that game.
The 37-year-old 11-time NBA All-Star will be entering his 17th NBA season after entering the league as an underweight shooting phenom who initially made his name by leading Davidson on an improbable run to the 2008 Elite 8. Curry is not only the longest tenured player in Warriors' franchise history, he's the single longest tenured player with one franchise remaining in the NBA.
