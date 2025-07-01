NBA Fans React To Three-Time Champion Leaving Warriors
The Golden State Warriors entered free agency with several decisions at the top of mind, with most headlines focused on the future of Jonathan Kuminga. However, there were plenty of other players the Warriors had to decide on, and sadly, one of them came with unfortunate news.
Golden State Warriors fan favorite Kevon Looney broke Dub Nation's collective heart on Monday, as Shams Charania reported the three-time NBA champion with the Warriors would be moving on from the team in favor of a two-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Considering Looney's major role on three of the Warriors' four championship teams this past decade, the news of his departure drew a heartfelt reaction from the fans who have supported him in the Bay Area and beyond for the first decade of his career.
"This hurts man...," @hoodiicurry replied.
"I will never forget what you did for this franchise @Loon_Rebel 5. Thanks for everything 🙏🙏🙏," @FoeN3m added.
"Damn Looney time in GSW finally over," @Arl5Mvp wrote.
"Wow! This genuinely was looking like a warriors lifer," @JamChristopher added.
"He will forever be remembered as a soldier… a winner… LOON LEGEND !" @rayalmeda wrote.
"Thanks Loon for everything....good luck to you," @Mardabadguy replied.
"Ay get that money Loon that's kinda fire for him tbh," @tagdemnbagdem wrote.
"Dub nation for life, nothing but respect. Went out and got his bag so can’t hate," @Morarafo61 added.
"Once Warriors, forever Warriors!" @bell521_you wrote.
Looney was drafted 30th overall by Golden State out of UCLA in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was a key reserve for the 2017 and 2018 championship runs, earning occasional starts, before moving into a full-time starting role during the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship-winning season.
