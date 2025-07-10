Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Viral Steph Curry, LeBron James Moment

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry poked fun at LeBron James during the American Century Championship

Matt Guzman

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Back home as part of the celebrity field of the American Century Championship, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn't resist the opportunity.

After taking his swing on the fairway with a horde of spectators watching, Curry held his follow through a little longer than normal, mimicking the swing of fellow Ohio native LeBron James. Traversing the course toward his ball in the moments following, Curry doubled down.

"Unbelievable impersonation of my guy, Bron's, follow through," he said, "but we all want to welcome Lebron James to the world of golf ... the game needs you, big fella."

Both Curry and James agreed to participate in the weekend-long tournament as part of the large "celebrity" demographic. Other notable attendees include Derek Carr, George Kittle and Aaron Rodgers, among others.

Curry and James' involvement in the tourney was enough to make waves on social media, but after Curry's antics, NBA fans had plenty to add.

"Good to see the great competitors having a sense of humor," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Steph is always showing that guy how it's done," another added. "Shaking my head."

"(Charles) Barkley's swing may be better," another joked. "At least he keeps two hands on the club."

The pair of stars have a little while longer before facing off against each other in what could be James' final season, but they aren't short of competition in the meantime.

The American Century Championship continues into the weekend; Round 1 will take place on Friday, while Round 2 and 3 will be on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

