NBA Fans React To Warriors' 2025 NBA Draft Class Announcement
The Golden State Warriors welcomed in a new rookie class today with a press conference following the 2025 NBA Draft. The Warriors announced their rookies, Alex Toohey and Will Richard, revealing their jersey numbers.
Toohey, the 52nd pick in the draft, averaged 10.6 points, four rebounds, and 1.4 steals in the NBL in Australia. The 6-foot-7 forward will wear No. 22. Richard, the 56th pick, averaged 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds en route to winning a national championship with the Florida Gators. The 6-foot-5 guard will wear No. 3.
Fans are creating buzz on social media regarding the jersey numbers because not too long ago, they were worn by key members of the 2022 championship team. No. 22 was last worn by Andrew Wiggins, who was traded for Jimmy Butler this past season, and No. 3 was worn by two notable players over the last three years: Jordan Poole and Chris Paul.
"Warriors dynasty pt 2 coming soon," one fan replied.
"Wow just disrespect to Jordan poole," another said.
"Reminds me of a certain duo," said one fan.
The Warriors are entering an entirely new era of the roster, as they are now over three years removed from winning it all in 2022. Since then, major shifts have occurred, including the Butler trade and Golden State moving Poole for Paul in 2023.
Richard and Toohey will play in the NBA Summer League, which starts July 5. Golden State will play its first game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025 California Classic.
Related Articles
Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Expected to Sign With Dallas Mavericks
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry’s Latest Appearance
Ex-Warriors, Lakers Guard Reportedly Top Target For Mavericks