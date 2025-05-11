NBA Fans React To Warriors Bizarre First-Half Performance vs Wolves in Game 3
Despite a rough offensive first half, the Golden State Warriors find themselves up 42-40 at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Jimmy Butler leads the team in scoring with 18 points.
Golden State is shooting 42.5% from the field, but has yet to make a three-pointer in this game. This is the first time since 2007 that the team didn't make a three in the first half of a game. Seeing this bizarre half, fans took to social media to react to the abysmal shooting performance.
"Steph Curry ain’t in the game. That ain’t his fault," one fan said.
"And still winning wolves should be embarrassed," another replied.
The Timberwolves have been dealing with their own struggles on offense, shooting 34.1% from the field and 30% from three. Julius Randle leads Minnesota in scoring with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field.
Jonathan Kuminga, a player whose minutes have fluctuated all season long, impressed in the first half against the Timberwolves. He put up 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists, but also provided elite defense with two blocks as well. Fans reacted to his solid stretch of basketball on X.
"Finally give him some playing time," one said.
"Cooking!!!," another replied.
Kuminga's minutes nearly diminished after Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. It's been difficult to see the two on the floor due to the spacing. Both Butler and Kuminga generate most of their points in the paint as high-level slashers.
