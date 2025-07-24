NBA Fans React To Warriors Star Steph Curry's Comments on Retirement
An 11-time NBA All-Star, 11 selections to the All-NBA teams, a two-time league MVP, a two-time scoring champion, and a four-time NBA Champion. Those are just some of the accomplishments Steph Curry has accomplished in his career, all of which he's done as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
The seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry overcame injury problems to blossom into one of the greatest players to ever touch the hardwood. After turning 37 at the end of last season, Curry's send to begin his 17th year in the NBA this Fall. He's still playing at a high level, but just how much longer will he play? In a recent interview, Curry set the record straight on what fans can expect.
Speaking with Complex on '360 With Speedy', Curry told Speedy Morman that he still has some years left before he decides to hang it up. Even though Chris Paul is likely headed into his final season and rumors about LeBron James hanging up soon are circling, Curry shared that his NBA career isn't ending soon. Hearing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"Everyone thought bron steph KD would be done by 35 but these 3 r just built different in terms of aging. Steph and KD can prob play longer than Bron too because they don’t solely rely on athleticism," one fan suggested.
"Going for #5 talk soon," another fan added, with a GIF of Curry.
"Man 🥹," another fan replied.
"This the best news I done got all year 🥹," a user shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are excited to hear Curry will be sticking around for longer. Coming off a season where he averaged 26.7 points per game after the All-Star break, there's still plenty more in the tank for the all-time great.
