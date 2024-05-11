NBA Insider Believes Warriors Will Make Major Roster Move
One of the most exciting parts of this NBA offseason is seeing what major teams like the Golden State Warriors will do after falling short during the season. One prominent NBA insider believes the Warriors will try to make a big splash.
Ramona Shelburne from ESPN was a guest on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" where she revealed her thoughts on the Warriors' offseason plans.
"Last time I was on the show with you I mentioned I thought they'd go big-game hunting, I still think that, that's how they roll," Shelburne said. "Let's see what they're able to pull off. They're going to have to get creative, they're going to have to work hard for it. I don't see any world in which they trot back out the same team and hope it goes better."
When it comes to free agents, the 2024 offseason has no shortage of some major potential names: LeBron James, Paul George, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, James Harden, Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan, and many more.
It's unclear if the Warriors will have a legitimate shot at getting any of these stars, but Shelburne believes they're definitely going to try, especially, with Steph Curry still being as good as he is.
"I think they make some changes and try to get this team better," Shelburn said. "You just don't have a guy like Steph Curry on your team and a mediocre cast around him. You just don't do that."
If the Warriors want to have any chance at making a major move, Klay Thompson will likely have to take a pay cut and Andrew Wiggins will likely have to be traded.
