NBA Legend Makes Honest Statement on Steph Curry's Future With Warriors
After the Golden State Warriors failed to secure Paul George or Lauri Markkanen, one of the biggest questions from NBA fans was if Steph Curry was going to remain with the team. Will he be okay with a team that's not championship-contending for the rest of his career, or will he want to make a move for another ring?
NBA champion and legend Paul Pierce believes that Steph Curry is going nowhere.
During an episode of the Ticket & The Truth show, Paul Pierce gave his candid thoughts on Steph Curry's future with the Golden State Warriors.
“He's going down with that ship. It's all legacy, everything right now for him is icing on the cake,” Pierce said. “I saw Kobe, he lost his last couple years but he still went hard, didn't he? He wasn't complaining. That's Steph, he carried that in Golden State.”
If Steph Curry was a player like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, it would be hard to see him staying with the Warriors as the team struggles to be competitive. However, Steph is the last of a dying breed, and one of the only players to stay consistently with his team like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki both did.
If Steph does leave the Warriors, many would understand his actions. However, if Steph stays with the Warriors, it will only add more to his legacy of being the most loyal player in modern basketball.
