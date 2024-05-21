NBA Legend Makes Massive Statement on Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but he doesn't quite receive the same level of praise as Steph Curry does. One NBA legend finally gave that praise to Thompson, in the biggest way possible.
NBA champion Ray Allen was a guest on the "Scoop B Radio" podcast with Brandon Robinson where he gave a massive compliment to Klay Thompson.
“I’ve always been impressed with him," Allen said. "I always thought that he was one of the best players in the league. He mirrors kind of the way I played.”
Ray Allen was once considered the greatest shooter in NBA history, especially when the mantle was passed from Reggie Miller to him. Once Steph Curry passed Allen on the NBA's all-time three-pointer list, that mantle was then passed to Steph Curry. Somewhere along the way, Klay Thompson was lost in all of that, despite passing Allen on the list.
While Klay Thompson isn't the shooter that he once was before injuries, he was arguably a better shooter than Steph Curry at one point in his career. He's second on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list at 501 made threes. The closest person to Klay is LeBron James at 470 threes, but nearly double the minutes played. Not only was Klay a great shooter, but he was one of the best off-ball movers in the NBA and arguably the best two-way guard at one point.
Even though Klay Thompson had a horrible final impression this season, Warriors fans should never forget who he was and what he brought to the franchise.
