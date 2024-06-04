NBA Legend Reveals Hilarious Steph Curry Nickname
Shaquille O'Neal is a man of many nicknames. He's also a man who loves Steph Curry. So, it makes sense that he'd want to give himself a nickname based on Curry, despite being the completely opposite player.
During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, Shaq revealed that he jokingly calls himself the "Black Steph Curry." His reason behind the nickname was even more ridiculous than the nickname itself.
“I’m jealous of them,” Shaq said to Green about modern centers. “Wish I could step out and shoot the three, brother. You know why I call myself the 'Black Steph Curry?' Because if I go to the gym and miss 190 f--kin 3s, but make one, I’m the 'Black Steph Curry.' That s--t f--kin feel good, to step out and shoot that 3, bro.”
The game of basketball is an entirely different one from the game Shaq played. No one in yesterday's game could stop Shaq, and no one in today's game would be able to either. The only difference is that Shaq would have to up his game defensively so he wouldn't be a liability on the defensive perimeter. Even though Shaq's playing days are over, he still gets jealous watching modern players shoot threes.
“When I’m jealous, I’m not envious,” Shaq said. “I’m jealous to motivate me. Every now and then, I go out there and try to Klay Thompson my s--t. I just go out there and try to shoot. I’m jealous of them because I wish I was allowed to do that."
Shaq may just be the funny guy on TV these days, but no one should forget that he's arguably the most dominant player to ever play the game of basketball.
