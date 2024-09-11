NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes Strong Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been dominant in her WNBA rookie season. Getting better as the year has gone on, Clark is playing the bast basketball of her young professional career.
Leading Indiana to their first playoff berth since 2016, Clark is averaging a historic 19.2 points, 8.5 assists (leads WNBA), and 5.8 rebounds. Also leading the WNBA in average distance on her three-point makes, Clark is making her threes from even further than NBA range.
Via Indiana Fever on August 31, 2024: “Caitlin Clark is taking and making deeper threes than some of the best shooters in the NBA. Our rookie of the year is different.”
Speaking on Clark during an interview with Lindsay Schnell of USA Today, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal competed the WNBA rookie to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
“When I see stuff on TV I’m like, OK, I’d like to see it in person. Well, I saw it in person,” O’Neal said. “She can play … from a basketball standpoint, she makes all the right plays, gets everybody involved and she has that Steph Curry (shooting) range.”
On if there’s any league-wide jealousy of Clark, O’Neal added, “There’s envious jealousy, there’s professional jealousy. Sure there’s a lot of people who are professionally jealous. I am."
Mentioning Curry again, O'Neal said, "I’m professionally jealous of a lot of people. I’m professionally jealous of Steph (Curry), he makes $60 million. But hey, that’s life.”
Playing 19 seasons in the NBA, O’Neal made 15 All-Star teams and won four championships.
