NBA Legend Wants LeBron James to Team With Steph Curry and Kevin Durant
Now that all of the NBA's biggest faces have been eliminated early in the playoffs, many NBA fans are wondering what comes next for players like LeBron James and Steph Curry. It looks like both fans and former players want to see the two players team up.
NBA champion Kevin Garnett who once criticized LeBron James for joining a superteam, now wants the much older version of James to create a new one. During an episode of All the Smoke, Garnett suggested that LeBron James should try calling Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul to team up.
"If I'm Bron, I'm rolled up, already lit," Garnett said. "I got the five lines in front of me," Garnett added. "I got the phones out right here. I got KD on one line, I got CP on one line. I got Steph on one line. And we catching up. This is the first time I think that all the old superstars can actually be on one team and go out with a hurrah."
In all honesty, while this sounds appealing, it may not be the move given the youth movement takeover in the NBA. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant teaming up together could potentially cause some damage, but Chris Paul is essentially a non-factor. While the trio may not win an NBA championship, they'd guaranteed be the biggest draw in the NBA.
