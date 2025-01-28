NBA Makes Announcement After Warriors Starter's Foul on Anthony Davis
The Golden State Warriors lost to their cross-state rival Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday with a final score of 118-110. The Warriors have now lost three of their last four, dropping to 22-23 on the season and falling to 11th place in the West.
The Lakers, on the other hand, have been on a roll. LA has now won six of their last seven games to improve to 26-18 on the season, sitting comfortably in fifth place in the conference.
Just like any high-stakes division matchup, tempers flared throughout the game. Late in the first quarter, Warriors center Kevon Looney met Lakers superstar Anthony Davis at the basket with a shove to the ground, resulting in a common foul being called.
Following the Lakers win, the NBA went back to take a look at Looney's foul on Davis. Upon review, the NBA has announced that the play has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1.
"Kevon Looney’s (GSW) foul against Anthony Davis (LAL) at 3:05 of 1st qtr on 1/25/25 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review," the NBA wrote.
This is Looney's first flagrant of the season, as he is typically a smart and level-headed player on the court. Regardless of what Looney's plan was on the unsportsmanlike shove, it did not work. Davis finished the night with 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 steals, leading LA to a road win over the Warriors.
