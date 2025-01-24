NBA Makes Steph Curry Announcement on Impressive Accomplishment
Even though he's about to turn 37 years old this season, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry remains the biggest draw in the NBA. No player in the league can pull in a crowd like Curry, create social media highlights, or sell jerseys as well.
The NBA announced that for a third straight year in a row, Steph Curry is the number one-selling jersey in the league.
"Stephen Curry is No. 1 on the Top-Selling Jersey List for the third consecutive time," the NBA said in a post.
Even though Curry isn't on a contending team anymore, he still manages to be just as popular as ever. Last season, Curry was fourth among the NBA's most viewed players on social media, a number which has surely gone up with his offseason Olympic heroics. In the previous season, Curry was second overall.
Curry's popularity again creates the question of what the Golden State Warriors would do without him. The team needs to take more advantage of the position that they're in with him. With only a few years of being elite left, Curry needs that All-Star punch to join him on the team. It would rejuvenate the team's energy, popularity, and probably Curry's spirit.
Steph Curry would never request a trade from the Golden State Warriors, but it's clear he's been unhappy with the team's recent failures. With how much he means to the franchise, a decision has to be made on making him happy.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement