NBA Makes Warriors, Lakers, and Bulls Decision Amid LA Wildfires
The wildfires in the Los Angeles area caused devastation, with thousands of homes being lost and even more acres of land being burned as well. As a result of the wildfires, the Los Angeles Lakers postponed an earlier contest of theirs against the San Antonio Spurs due to the wildfire, as additionally, Lakers and Golden State Warriors head coaches JJ Redick and Steve Kerr suffered the loss of homes from the fire.
Factor in the New Orleans Pelicans, who had their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks postponed due to severe weather conditions in the area; the NBA has announced that they will be adjusting the schedule to accommodate for those postponed games.
The following games have been altered and given new times:
San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers (previously 1/11, now 3/17)
Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans (previously 1/22, now 4/6)
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (previously 3/12, now 3/6)
Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs (previously 3/17, now 4/1)
Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers (previously 3/18, now 3/20)
Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (previously 3/19, now 3/20)
Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors (previously 3/20, now 3/18)
Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans (previously 4/6, now 3/13)
New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks (previously 4/9, now 4/10)
The updated schedule will now change a previously scheduled back-to-back of the Bucks and Raptors for the Warriors to now being three games and four nights, with an already scheduled matchup against the Denver Nuggets the day prior to the Bucks.
