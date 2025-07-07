NBA Players React to Kevon Looney's Heartfelt Warriors Post
Kevon Looney's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors in favor of a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans sent shockwaves throughout the league last week. Looney was a key member of three of the Warriors' four titles during their dynasty, in addition to being a fan favorite who was with the team for a decade.
Looney penned an emotional tribute for The Players Tribune commemorating his time with Golden State, releasing the long and heartfelt message in connection with an Instagram post on Sunday.
Players around the league gave Looney his respect in the comment section, proving that his impact in the Bay Area didn't go unnoticed.
"Hell of a run brotha 🔥," Norman Powell commented.
"For Life Toon!" Festus Ezeli wrote.
"1 of 1 🤝," Marquesse Chriss replied.
Looney's tribute dove into his wide-eyed arrival in 2015 to the long nights sweating out the trade deadline, hoping he wouldn't have to move on from the Warriors. Looney also said he would have been willing to accept a pay cut to stay in Golden State, but indicated that wasn't even an option this time around.
"This was not an easy decision for me," Looney wrote. "I always said that if the money was even close, I’m gonna choose to stay. This time around, though, it wasn’t something where the Warriors made me a solid, competitive offer, and I would be able to pick between the two … or maybe give the Warriors a bit of a discount. That wasn’t even an option this time, unfortunately. That offer never really came.
"Throughout my 10 years with Golden State, there was never a second when I wanted to be anything other than a Warrior. A lot of seasons, no lie, it’d be the trade deadline and I’d be at my house just absolutely sweatin’ it out."
"Just straight up looking at the clock every five minutes that afternoon. Hoping, praying, that the hands on my clock would magically move faster, and that my phone would never ring."
Looney now heads to New Orleans, where he'll provide invaluable leadership as a three-time NBA Champion and one of the league's top rebounders.
