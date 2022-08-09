NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Lead Western Conference

The NBA recently released their official offseason Power Rankings for the Western Conference, and to no surprise, the Golden State Warriors came in at number one. Fresh off their fourth NBA championship in eight years, and sixth Western Conference championship in that same span, the Warriors are rightfully the favorites to defend their crown.

Golden State's two notable offseason departures, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II, have been replaced nicely with JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo. While the two replacements will not replicate exactly what the Warriors lost in Payton and Porter, they are relatively comparable players in prototype, which allows Golden State to just plug and play.

Because they did not experience much roster overhaul this summer, the Warriors are rightfully expected to be right back atop the league. This could become even more emphasized if former second-overall pick James Wiseman begins contributing in ways the organization hoped for when drafting him that high.

While the Warriors have some tough decisions to make regarding contract extensions for Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, none of those players should be going anywhere this season, making a repeat certainly not unrealistic. Recognizing this, the NBA has the Warriors ranked first in the Western Conference as we get ready for next season.

Things can always change, but the Warriors are currently the favorites out West.

