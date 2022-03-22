NBA Releases Explanation For Controversial Warriors vs. Spurs Ending

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs had a thrilling basketball game with an incredibly dramatic ending, and some controversial calls.

Fans were in an uproar over the final two minutes of the game, as well as Draymond Green's ejection, but according to the NBA's Last Two Minute report, the referees made zero mistakes calling the ending.

According to the referees, the foul on Kevon Looney on Jakob Poetl was actually the correct call. Here was their comment on the call.

"Looney (GSW) holds Poeltl's (SAS) left shoulder during the rebound and the contact affects his FOM."

Additionally, the referees stated that Bjelica's offensive foul on Keldon Johnson was the correct non-call. There was no foul committed by Keldon Johnson.

"Bjelica (GSW) slightly extends outward as he sets the screen on Johnson (SAS) and Bjelica absorbs the contact."

Here's a link to the Last Two Minute Report if you want to take a look at the full report.

The loss was incredibly frustrating one of the Warriors, one that fans probably had a hard time sleeping through. The good thing though is that this is only one game, and it's still just the regular season. The Warriors won't be in the play-in, and besides health, that's the most important thing going into the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the team is still treading dangerous territory in terms of playoff seeding. The team has slipped to 1.5 games away from the second seed and is now only two games ahead of the fourth seed. These next two weeks without Steph Curry will show just what Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are made of.

