NBA Star Steph Curry Gets Honest About Relationship With Drake
The Golden State Warriors are one of the NBA's greatest dynasties in league history, having won four league titles since Steve Kerr took over as head coach. However, there's no telling if they are done winning championships, especially with the level Steph Curry is still performing at.
Along the way in his rise to being one of the best players in NBA history, Curry has made some enemies but also some friends along the way. As has been documented, Curry and superstar rapper Drake have become friends over this time. Recently, appearing on '360 with Speedy' on Complex, Curry got honest about his relationship with the multi-time Grammy Award winner.
"We go way back, though, and it's actually kind of a family thing, too," Curry shared about his relationship with Drake, adding that there's a family connection through one of his wife Ayesha's cousins. Curry was then asked about hearing the nonstop playing of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track on Drake, "Not Like Us," sharing his honest thoughts.
"Everywhere we went, it's all I heard, and the fact that they know who I was with," Curry added. "...But I was like, I got sick of it at a certain point. And it was funny, the cameras caught me because that was from the soul."
"Not Like Us" continues to remain one of the most played songs around the world, as a clip of LeBron James singing the song recently went viral on social media. While Drake continues to receive backlash for the hit song, he could be addressing it shortly.
Drake recently took to his 142 million Instagram followers, sharing a photo reading "9 PM," potentially alluding to the release of a new song coming later on Thursday night. Drake did drop an album in 2025 in collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but he has yet to release his own album since 2023 with "For All The Dogs".
