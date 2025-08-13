NBA Star Steph Curry Makes Off-Court Announcement on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry has always been one to partake in multiple off-court events and activities. Curry is one of the most media-friendly stars that the NBA has had in decades, and his off-court ventures have been plentiful in 2025.
The 2025 season of Curry's Underrated Golf Tour kicked off in June, which is a charity project to help unrepresented kids get into golf, along with Curry's foundation, "Eat. Learn. Play." In February of 2025, the foundation, which he co-founded with his wife Ayesha, completed its 20th court renovation, aiming to create safe spaces for kids to play in Oakland.
In terms of business and media ventures, Under Armour and Curry Brand announced the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour, with stops in San Francisco and Chongqing, China. The tour aims to develop young athletes and engage with fans, much like James Harden does in China with Adidas.
The tour coincides with the release of his new shoe, Series 7 by Curry brand, which incorporates technology from running shoes onto the basketball court.
Curry is ready for another live event
With the season just a few months away, Curry announced a new live event to promote his upcoming book titled "Shot Ready" on social media.
"I’m excited to announce SHOT READY LIVE! at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY on September 11th. This event will be a live, in-person conversation moderated by Roy Wood Jr celebrating the release of my upcoming book ‘Shot Ready’. Taking an in depth look into my approach to the journey, built on preparation, growth, creativity, connection, mindfulness, and finding joy in everything along the way," he wrote.
The book is set to release on September 9th, and it is the first of a three-book deal with the publishing company "One World." "Shot Ready" will be published in partnership with Curry's company, Unanimous Media, and is described as a "personal reflection" of his life and career.
The Warriors have work to do
With Jimmy Butler headlining an event in China and Steph Curry traveling around the world for media and charity events, the Warriors players have been active off the court.
However, with the Western Conference loading up in the offseason, the Warriors have not kept up.
The status of Jonathan Kuminga heading into the season is still uncertain, and Golden State has not signed any free agents. However, Al Horford, DeAnthony Melton, and Gary Payton II are rumored to be high on the Warriors' list once the situation with Kuminga clears.
