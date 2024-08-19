NBA Trade Idea Sends $149M Superstar to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are in dire need of a shakeup. Last season, the team couldn't even make the NBA playoffs and they're arguably worse this season. With that in mind, many around the NBA have devised potential trades that could change the team.
Zach Buckley from Bleacher Report revealed a blockbuster trade between the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers that would change the Western Conference greatly.
Warriors receive: Kawhi Leonard.
Clippers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick (unprotected), 2030 first-round pick (protected 1-3 and 21-30), 2029 first-round swap.
For the Clippers, this trade gives them some much-needed draft picks, along with a combination of both veteran players and youth for Leonard. In all honesty, the trade does not look that enticing for LA, especially with the Warriors failing to give up either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski. One would have to imagine the team offered a similar trade for Paul George, which the Clippers already did not want.
The idea of Kawhi Leonard on the Golden State Warriors sounds fascinating, however, his health is a major concern for the team. The Warriors already have older stars in Steph Curry and Draymond Green, adding Kawhi Leonard only adds another potentially injury-prone star. The biggest issue with Kawhi on the Clippers was never about the talent, only the availability.
