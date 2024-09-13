Inside The Warriors

NBA Trade Idea Sends Warriors Lottery Pick to Eastern Conference Contender

This trade idea is between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4), forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and forward Draymond Green (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
The Golden State Warriors have opted for marginal moves this NBA offseason after striking out on some potential blockbuster deals. Unable to land a player like Paul George or Lauri Markkanen, Golden State added role players like Kyle Anderson, DeAnthony Melton, and Buddy Hield.

If the Warriors want to continue making marginal moves to improve their rotation, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a hypothetical deal that sends 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody to the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Receive: Moses Moody

Golden State Warriors Receive: Isaiah Jackson, 2025 second-round pick, Utah's 2027 second-round pick, Portland's 2029 second-round pick

Via Favale: “Moody is extension-eligible, and Golden State has not exactly shown the utmost faith in his trajectory to date. Bringing in Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton over the offseason may only complicate his spot in the rotation… if they're not sold on paying Moody long-term, a trio of seconds and an operable reserve big seems like a fair return under the circumstances.”

Jackson is a 6-foot-10 center selected 22nd overall in the 2021 NBA draft. In 158 career games, Jackson has averaged 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game.

Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) reacts to his team's win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In 181 games, Moody has averaged 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. In and out of Steve Kerr’s rotation to begin his career, Moody has been unable to find a consistent role at the NBA level.

