New Golden State Warriors Player Expected to Miss Multiple Games
The Golden State Warriors entered Sunday night's game against the Clippers as a fully healthy team. They finished the night far from it. After revealing that Steph Curry will miss multiple games and that Andrew Wiggins has suffered a back strain, the team has another guard injured.
The Warriors revealed that new guard De'Anthony Melton is expected to miss at least two games as he deals with a strained lower back. The team revealed the announcement in a press release online.
"Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton, who exited last night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter, underwent an MRI on his back postgame last night. The MRI showed no structural damage. He has a strained lower back and will be re-evaluated on Friday."
Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that the Warriors plan on being very cautious with Melton's back injury as he missed a portion of last season with a back issue.
In three games with the Warriors this season, Melton averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 35% shooting from the field. As a member of the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Melton averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals on 38.6% shooting from the field.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. EST.
