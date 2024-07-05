New Golden State Warriors Player's Emotional Reaction to Joining Team
Last season, Kyle Anderson was a pivotal member of a special Minnesota Timberwolves group that eliminated the defending NBA champions and made it to the Western Conference Finals. Now, Anderson is a member of the Golden State Warriors, and he couldn't be happier.
While the Warriors haven't had a media session yet with their newest acquisitions, Anderson went on social media to reveal his early reaction to joining the team.
Kyle Anderson went on Instagram to post a picture of himself as a kid in a Warriors jersey with the caption, "It was written."
Last season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anderson averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on 46/23/71 shooting from the field. He was a swiss-army knife for the Timberwolves, capable of defending, passing, scoring, and rebounding. However, Anderson's biggest Achilles heel is his inability to shoot the three-ball, shooting at only 23% in the regular season and 25% in the playoffs.
For a decade, the Steph Curry Golden State Warriors have been defined by their ability to space the floor. They've had non-shooting centers like Andrew Bogut who played primarily in the interior, but their forwards have typically been able to shoot. Anderson's fit on the Warriors may be questionable in that regard, but it's very clear that he's enthusiastic enough to try and make the new fit work.
