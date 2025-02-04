New Report on Failed Warriors Trade for Jimmy Butler
Even though the Golden State Warriors have not made a major move before the NBA Trade Deadline, it's not for a lack of trying. According to the latest reports, the Warriors already made an offer for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
If there's one prevailing theme throughout the Jimmy Butler trade saga, it's that he's being difficult. The Heat star does not seem to want to go anywhere besides the Phoenix Suns, besides claiming that he was open to going anywhere besides Miami.
As it turns out, Butler apparently rejected a trade to the Golden State Warriors. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Warriors offered Andrew Wiggins and draft picks for Butler. The Miami Heat were willing to make that trade, but Butler was not.
"They don't have a lot to trade," Windhorst said about the Warriors. "Essentially, they're trying to trade Andrew Wiggins and draft picks. That's just not going to get them very far, at least it hasn't. I think Miami was willing to do that deal for Jimmy Butler. Let's see if by Thursday that gets revisited. Jimmy Butler didn't want it. Because he's got an option on his contract, he has some measure of control."
As much as the Warriors need another All-Star alongside Steph Curry, it's starting to feel like Jimmy Butler just isn't that guy. He may rise up in the playoffs in a way very few can, but it sounds like he simply does not want to be there. For that reason alone, the Warriors should just move on from him.
