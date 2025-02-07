New Report on Messy Kevin Durant Situation After Warriors Trade Drama
Not too long ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant was going to join the Golden State Warriors in a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. It seemed like all parties were ready to move, except for one very important person - Kevin Durant.
According to a report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Phoenix Suns didn't notify Durant about being in trade talks. A move that likely upset Durant upon learning according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
"It was a soft 'no,' one that discouraged the Warriors' decision-makers, but didn't fully deter them from pursuing talks with the Suns. They hoped Durant's feeling about a reunion might change once he learned the extent to which Phoenix had engaged in trade conversations with multiple teams without involving him," Shelburne said.
What's even more shocking is that the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns were reportedly in deep negotiations on Durant's return. Upon learning that news, that's when Durant put his foot down and revealed that he didn't want a reunion.
"'We should've gone through [Durant's business partner, Rich Kleiman],' one team source told ESPN. Instead, a frantic 48 hours ensued in which, as Charania reported, Durant had to send a final word he had no desire in a reunion with the Warriors and did not want to go back to the Bay Area," Shelburne said.
The end result was an incredibly ugly scenario, one where both the Warriors and Suns likely had their relationship with Durant a bit fractured.
While Durant is reportedly claiming that he wants to stay with the Phoenix Suns, it's tough to see how that mindset will remain after a situation like this. The outcome of the Suns' postseason could possibly reveal very volatile scenarios.
