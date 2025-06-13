New Report On Potential Warriors Trade For $195 Million All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly had plenty of interest in Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen over the years, but it appears the possibility of the Finnish star landing in the Bay Area this offseason has came and went.
According to a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Warriors are not expected to pursue Markkanen this offseason despite their heavy interest in offseasons past. Markkanen signed a five-year, $238 million contract last July and now has four years and $195 million remaining.
Markkannen averaged 19 points and 5.8 rebounds in 47 appearances with the Jazz this offseason. That was a steep decline in production from his previous two seasons in Utah, where he averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in 2022-2023 and 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2023-24, respectively.
Markannen spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bulls before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in August 2021. There, he spent one season before being traded again in September 2022 for an outgoing package that included star Donovan Mitchell. Markkanen has spent the last three seasons in Utah, posting the three highest scoring seasons of his eight-year career.
While there hasn't been any definitive reporting on whether or not Markkanen is actually on the trade block, a recent report from NBA insider Tony Jones indicated that no one on the Jazz, including Markkanen, is untouchable.
