New Report on Potential Warriors Three-Team Trade With Jimmy Butler

Thanks to a win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, the Golden State Warriors have moved back above .500 with a 25-24 record through 49 games. With star forward Draymond Green back on the court, the Warriors look much better but still have room to improve as a potential championship contender.
With superstar Steph Curry on the roster, the Warriors should never be content with mediocrity, especially when the 36-year-old point guard is likely nearing retirement.
Thursday's trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Warriors have a few reported moves on the table to add another star.
The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge, and Anthony Slater reported on a potential three-team trade between the Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Miami Heat involving Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler as the focal points.
"Both the Warriors and Suns have cluttered salary structures, but both ownership groups have shown a willingness to pay up for players they desire," The Athletic reported. "The Warriors also have a potential path to help guide Butler to Phoenix, if they pull the trigger on an Andrew Wiggins-centric trade with Miami that has been discussed."
The main concern for the Warriors would be who they would receive while giving up Wiggins, as there is no reason to help out the Suns and Heat without getting their desired third star in return. There have been recent talks about Kevin Durant making his return to Golden State, but if Durant leaves Phoenix, they would have no real reason to go after the disgruntled Miami star.
The Warriors, Suns, and Heat could certainly help each other find their solutions ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but things could get tricky in a potential three-team deal.
